Memories of Growing Up in Marysville

Editor’s note: This is the 95th of a series about growing up in Marysville during the late 1930s and the 1940s written by Bill Boyd. Each article is a snapshot of the people, businesses and activities during that era as seen through the eyes of a young boy.

Boyd was born in Marysville in 1932, graduated from Marysville High School in 1950, and lived the greater part of his life here.

The milkman cometh

When I was a kid, maybe 70 or 75 years ago, we did most of our grocery shopping at Spring’s Market. It was a small grocery store located on the east side of Main Street, between Fourth and Fifth Streets. My mother really liked their meat; and one of the Spring brothers, I believe it was Otis, knew the cuts she preferred, and he prepared them just the way she liked them.

