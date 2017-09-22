Memories of Growing Up in Marysville

Editor’s note: We have heard from so many readers who enjoyed reading Bill Boyd’s columns about growing up in Marysville during the 1930s and ‘40s that we are going to rerun columns 1 through 52 on Fridays for the next year.

––––

Sea monster

As near as I can remember, it was sometime around the summer of 1940, when some very unusual entertainment came to Marysville. It was even more unusual than the side shows of the carnivals which occasionally came to town and set up in the fair grounds. Sure, the carnivals had some pretty unusual bearded ladies, but when you’ve seen one bearded lady you’ve pretty much seen them all. Even if you are only a seven- or eight-year-old kid, as I was.

