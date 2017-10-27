Nancy Clark retires from J-T after 43 years

Current and former employees, and spouses of former employees, of the Marysville Journal-Tribune gathered for a retirement luncheon Wednesday for 43-year employee Nancy Clark. Members of Clark’s family were also in attendance. Pictured above at the event are, from left to right, in the front row, Blanche Watkins, Jody Streng, Shirley Harbold, Buzz Clark and Cheryl Welty, in the second row, Sheila Kuba, Bob Putman, David Ohnsman, Ann Santos, Dorothy Rausch, Nancy Clark, Dick Bright and Becky Yoakum, and in the third row, Kevin Behrens, Will Channell, Sam Dillion, Chad Williamson, Mac Cordell, Brenda Maxwell, Janice Scheiderer, Colleen Koesters, Jacob Runnels, Vanessa Prentice, Marie Woodford, Sherryl Sheets, Spencer Schalip, RuthAnn Davis, Tim Miller, Daniel Melendrez and Dan Behrens.

(Journal-Tribune photo)

––––

After 43 years of loyal service, Nancy Clark is retiring from the Marysville Journal-Tribune. She joins the ranks of several other current and retired employees who have worked more than 40 years at the newspaper – Bruce Gaumer (52), Winfield Behrens (51), Don Streng (50), Dan Behrens (48), Forrest “Shade” Watkins (43), Gene Harbold (42) and Tim Miller (40) – and a handful of others who were close – Worthy Bright, Mae Rausch, Ronnie Price and Marie Strauss.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments