Being offended no excuse for political stalemate

If it wasn’t obvious before, it was during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address – Democrats are offended by President Donald Trump. They are offended by what he says, what he does, what he doesn’t do, legislation he proposes and by every facet of his being. In Congress, they vote against a bill, not because they disagree with what is in it, but simply because it’s something Trump endorses and so they are against it. The tax-cut measure is a perfect example of that. Every Democrat voted no, even though it benefits many Americans, poor, rich and in the middle. To support that statement locally, even though employees of the Journal-Tribune have a mix of political views, after the first payroll implementing the new IRS tax-cut tables was completed last week, everyone’s paycheck increased.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.