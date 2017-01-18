Committee eyes fourth Mill Valley entrance

The city hopes to submit a Route 31 improvement project to Ohio Department of Transportation’s Small Cities Program, which if accepted would fund 80 percent of the project. The preliminary sketch above shows the proposed addition of traffic lights to Route 31 south of Mill Road and at the off ramp from U.S. 33 off ramp. The blue also shows the connection of Route 31 north to Northcrest Drive.

(Image submitted)

City officials are at the “sketch on a napkin” stage of a grant project that could fix traffic problems at the Mill Road entrance to Mill Valley.

