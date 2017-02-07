Pictured is an “illustrative plan” of a proposed mixed-use development on Columbus Avenue presented to the Marysville Planning Commission Monday night. The plan is not set in stone, and is meant to show how such a development could potentially form over time.
(Image submitted)
Across the street from Benny’s Pizza, there is currently only farmland.
Committee sees new plans for Columbus Ave.development
