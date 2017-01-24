Council updated on Avalon Theater progress

Pictured is the Avalon Theatre’s original look. The cinema, which opened in 1936, is located on Main Street. After closing in 1959, it reopened in the 1970s and operated until 2009. According to Dennis Schulze, project director, his organization hopes to restore the building to its original Art-Deco style.

(Photo submitted)

––––

At Monday night’s meeting, Marysville City Council learned more about a familiar Uptown storefront that may be returning.

Comments

comments