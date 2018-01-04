01/04/2018

aubacher, Dublin, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Over height – Elmer R. Hoffer, Urbana, $55 fine, $168 costs.

Fail to reg – Brock D. Manning, 356 Riverwind Drive, $58 fine, $165 costs.

OVI – Alex D. Cingle, 17745 Woodview Drive, dismissed, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alex D. Cingle, 17745 Woodview Drive, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Assured clear distance – Sophia G. Lewandoski, Hilliard, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Preetish Jaiswal, Ann Arbor, MI, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Samuel P. Coriell, Hilliard, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to display – Deseano L. Perry-West, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – John A. Gale, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nathan C. Padget, Delaware, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Fail move over – Aric D. Mericle, Paulding, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Antonio Horta Ibarra, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Scott S. Tanner, Temperance, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher D. Williams, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Domestic violence – Axl X. Garee, Marion, $600 fine, $173 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Brendan C. Gereluk, Delaware, $150 fine, $88 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Christopher R. Lambers, Prospect, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Paul S. Deason, Pataskala, $55 fine, $168 costs.

OVI – Steven M. Perry, Ostrander, $1500 fine, $730 susp., $356 costs, 180 days jail 120 susp., OL susp. 2 yr.

Susp/rev – Steven M. Perry, Ostrander, dismissed, $28 costs.

Child support – Steven M. Perry, Ostrander, dismissed, $28 costs.

State OVI – Steven M. Perry, Ostrander, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Brandon L. Gallagher, Richwood, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to yield – Spencer B. Schalip, 16500 Myers Road, $58 fine, $95 costs.

No OL – Kayla N. Asbury, Raymond, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Charles E. Woods, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to yield – Natalie J. U, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Overload – Robert B. Collins, 252 Dogwood Drive, $253 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Dustin O. Burritt, Coldwater, MI, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Randy R. Wilde, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to reg – David P. McQuinn, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Reuben C. Zimmerman, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brendan C. Gereluk, Delaware, $75 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Romero S. Argelio, Kenton, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Romero S. Argelio, Kenton, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Daniel L. Glore, Bryan, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew M. Rivers, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Courtney L. Halsey, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

