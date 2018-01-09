Municipal Court

Speeding – Jessica M. Mosel, Galloway, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Brady L. Kolodziejczyk, Napoleon, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Shawn Fabiny, 15 Mulberry Court, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to yield – Betty J. Whitt, Unionville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired OL – Sarah E. Hostetler, 10980 Leeper Perkins Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kevin T. Christman, Lewistown, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael A. Cantor, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mary Kelley G. Spicer, Pataskala, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Karl W. Safranek, Macomb, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mark A. Sarver, Broadway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael E. Persinger, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

OVI – Erin M. Fox, Bellefontaine, $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Erin M. Fox, Bellefontaine, dismissed, $28 costs.

Traffic light – Justin Baker, Delaware, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Theft – Rebecca K. Love, West Mansfield, dismissed, $270 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Harold R. Hewitt Jr., 1210 London Avenue, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daniel P. Corna, Dublin, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Concentration – Chad E. Pencil, North Hampton, $750 fine, $365 susp., $249 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Chad E. Pencil, North Hampton, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Stop after accident – Paige R. Dukowitz, Delaware, $500 fine, $180 susp., $110 costs, 30 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

OVI – Glenn C. Perry II, Columbus, $750 fine, $365 susp., $165 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Glenn C. Perry II, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Richard A. Jordan, Prospect, $25 fine.

Assured clear distance – Ryan P. Pedro, 826 Watkins Glen Blvd, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Nigel D. Hercules, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Mazhar Hussain, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Melissa S. Bagent, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Kavan E. Reames, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Stop sign – Rodney E. Saunders, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Raymond A. Thomas, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Christopher L. Adkins, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Ryan M. Berman, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Quentin M. Yutzy, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dominic G. Maienza, Bellefontaine, $75 fine, $85 costs.

