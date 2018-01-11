Municipal Court

Speeding – Vondasha P. Henderson-Durr, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Devin J. Troesch, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Kyle A. Sage, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Seth E. Adkins, Upper Sandusky, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew T. Kibler, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dennis P. Day, Lewis Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lee A. Pfleider, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mustafa H. Alwan, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Philip J. Wuertz, 1085 Village Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Svetlana A. Reese, Reynoldsburg, $150 fine, $129 costs.

Stop sign – Svetlana A. Reese, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Landon D. Schafer, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

FRA susp – Jeremy D. Slone, 10897 Industrial Pkwy, $1000 fine, $220 costs.

Speeding – Christopher M. Smith, 206 Gallery Drive, $58 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Amanda M. Parker, Dola, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Keith A. Wilburn Jr., Toledo, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Carla J. Mustard, Marion, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Derron S. Isaac, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Megan A. Davey, 2082 Shetland St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Craig S. Lantz, Galloway, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kenneth L. Miller, Rushsylvania, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Joshua T. Longood, Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Gina R. Martin, 14333 County Home Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lauren N. Koch, Melbourne, FL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to yield – Cole A. Duncan, Urbana, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to control – Bron L. Milliken, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dohyun Yoon, Fairborn, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Justin E. Acton, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael E. Hocko, Gibsonia, PA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ramzi F. El-Geroushi, Hilliard, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Titus K. McCain, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Matthew L. Hord, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Debra K. Myers, Senoia, GA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

FRA susp – Beth A. Cabrera, Springfield, $1000 fine, $170 costs.

Speeding – Gelena K. Libin, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Derek E. Senior, Springfield, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lauren E. Erdman, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lucinda J. Hammond, 18045 Raymond Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Francis D. Creamer III, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – David C. Binkley, 205 West Seventh St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

