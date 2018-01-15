Municipal Court

Speeding – John N. Stambaugh, Wando, SC, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Kyle R. Houseworth, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Traffic light – Devin C. Hill, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Zachary A. Truesdale, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Gabriel Q. Varney, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Valentina Graci, Philadelphia, PA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jason J. Whitcraft, West Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Larry T. Nichols, 2039 Trophy Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Terry W. McClure, Grover Hill, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Jeffrey A. Persall, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Katie C. Douglas, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ryan R. Ludwig, Forest, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher L. Rohrs, 547 Bridle Drive, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Timothy E. Schneemann, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – James M. Bowers, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bradley A. Deeter, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Zachery A. King, Colmbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kelly L. O’Rourke, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Jessica S. Ellis, 500A West Third St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Chase R. Keller, Toledo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Megan E. Hernandez, Marion, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Chyna N. Hall, Lima, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Masahiro Otsuka, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Amit Jain, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Deney A. Durr, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Raeann H. Grimes, Bronx, NY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joshua A. Herron, Dublin, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Megan L. Lingle, Temperance, MI, $50 fine.

Fail to control dog – Danny Clayton, 16155 Hunters Run, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – Joshua S. Marsh, Richwood, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug abuse inst – Ryan J. Arthur, 1477 Westbrook Drive, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

F/wear vest – Daniel R. Slane, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 4, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Deborah J. Burns, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Zachary R. Harris, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joan G. Harker, Galloway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Gabriel T. Ramey, 125 Northcrest Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

