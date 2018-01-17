Municipal Court

Speeding – Jason R. Vicari, 1477 Hickory Gate Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Gavin W. Lee, Williamsport, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Anil R. Harishchandre, Portage, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jonathan M. Pfarr, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – James L. Kremer Jr., Plain City, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fulltime attn – Frenchmen Fuller, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Darrel W. Yoder II, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Divided roadway – James R. Palmer, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Sierra D. Bowers, 1514 Tamarac Drive, $500 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Speeding – Carolyn S. Miller, Plain City, $30 fine.

Drug paraphernalia – Casey M. Taylor, North Lewisburg, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Casey M. Taylor, North Lewisburg, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Agg burglary – Tanya Howell, Richwood, bound over, $246.70.

Assault – Tanya Howell, Richwood, bound over, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Jeffrey Altizer, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $38 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

No OL – Eric J. Pferman, Bellefontaine, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Dillion L. Terry, Ostrander, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Physical control – Marlon D. Boone, Columbus, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Fail/reinstate – Shawn W. Stetler, East Liberty, dismissed, $95 costs.

Speeding – Shawn W. Setler, East Liberty, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Jayona D. Strodes, Springfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to display – Christopher M. McCarty, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Satish K. Dongre, Troy, MI, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Toshiyuki Sakamaki, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Ryan D. Howard, Springfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Linda A. Bishop, Elida, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Julius Love, Grand Rapids, MI, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Julie F. Golden, Plain City, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Sean F. Finnegan, Lima, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Michael S. Davis, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas S. Foley, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Gabrielle A. Miller, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Troy D. Parker, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Elaine E. Howell, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Scott M. Devich, Middletown, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Levi E. Grimes, 1485 Cinnamon Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Paul J. Strohl, Delaware, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Erin N. Krisher, DeGraff, $30 fine, $66 costs.

