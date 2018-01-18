Municipal Court

Marked lanes – Jeffrey A. Altizer, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Britnnee D. Elder, Flatwoods, KY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – Cody M.T. Gibson, Springfield, dismissed, $270 costs.

Possess marijuana – Joshua A. Voss, Orient, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Concentration – Lauren N. Sedgwick, Richwood, $750 fine, $365 susp., $200 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

No OL – Cody I. Long, Huntsville, $150 fine, $101 costs.

Speeding – Benjamin J. Galloway, Raymond, $55 fine, $88 costs.

OVI – Andrea K. Fout, Richwood, dismissed, $88 costs.

Speeding – Andrea K. Fout, Richwood, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Jorge C. Calzado Gonzalez, Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ryan D. Gardner, 21973 Wolford Maskill Road, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Austin B. Sassen, Raymond, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Chance E. Miller, Lakeview, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Susan J. Taylor, Huntington, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Raymond J. Alexander, Marion, $58 fine, $95 costs.

No OL – Ubaldo G. Facio, Marion, $600 fine, $170 costs.

DUS support – Russell H. Shaver, Fairborn, $600 fine, $123 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas A. Cavopol, Milford Center, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to yield – Cheryl A. Johnson, 503 Rosehill Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Benjamin M. Helbig, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Candyce R. Weber, Ridgeway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brock E. Amstutz, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Wyatt S. Vaughn, 797 West Fifth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael D. Fought Jr., Delaware, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding –Fredrick B. Sparling, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Eric J. Balicki, Hilliard, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Roumen B. Bejanski, LasVegas, NV, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David B. Caldwell, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Reginald L. Greene, Hilliard, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Kimberlee L. Peloquin, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kitima C. Francis, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Douglas M. Phillips, East Liberty, $30 fine, $66 cost.

Concentration – Rochelle R. Keaton, 1097 Watkins Glen Court, $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Rochelle R. Keaton, 1097 Watkins Glen Court, dismissed, $28 costs.

Stop sign – Daniel P. Harless, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Tamper w/evidence – Amber M. Schooley, Columbus, bound over, $130.20.

Theft – Amber M. Schooley, Columbus, bound over, $28 costs.

