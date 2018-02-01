Municipal Court

Seat belt – Hannah M. McKinnon, Dayton, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kyle C. Davis, South Vienna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Raegan K.S. Boyd, Marion, $500 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Marked lanes – Chandler N. Hardman, 997 Watkins Glen Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jesse R. Fulmer, Belle Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Maria A. Shumway, Plain City, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jacqueline M. Vouis, Lewis Center, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Alistair Neil, Raymond, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to control – Kathryn E. Reiff, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Fredrick S. Stokes, Cable, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Brian R. Egolf, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Marilena Tupone, Lewis Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – John E. Porter III, Kenton, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Akaloni A. Brown, Richwood, $600 fine, $120 costs.

Fail to control – Samual R. Le, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Kylee J. Tiziani, 1337 Milstone Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Adin Mullet, 263 Taylor Avenue, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Tina L. Hall, 614 Meadows Drive, $150 fine, $145 costs.

Tamper w/evidence – Robert J. Kane, 364 Windsor Drive, bound over, $174.40 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Robert J. Kane, 364 Windsor Drive, bound over, $28 costs.

Infraction/susp – Antonio R. Dabney, Anderson, IN, dismissed, $120 costs.

No OL – Antonio R. Dabney, Anderson, IN, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Antonio R. Dabney, Anderson, IN, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Sarah S. Christman, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sara N. Miller, Beavercreek, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Richard G. Russell, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lynn M. Edinger, Ft. Jennings, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Donald G. Guilbert Jr., Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrea D. Schrock, Definance, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Vivian K. Curry, Radnor, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Crystal M. Lyon, 310 Scott Farms Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christina D. Sena, Hilliard, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Carolyn S. Grigsby, South Bloomingville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jocelyn R. Fleming, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sterling M. White, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kathryn J. Schoemaker, Ostrander, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Richard C. Robson Jr., Delaware, $55 fine, $88 costs.

