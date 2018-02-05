Municipal Court

Speeding – April N. Tucker, Westerville, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Tye W. Spellman, St. Paris, $30 fine, $91 costs.

No OL – Annette L. Farmer, Raymond, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Annette L. Farmer, Raymond, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Gregory C. Stancourt, Feesburg, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Left of center – Ronald H. Baldwin, West Mansfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Pamela A. Hamilton, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dean A. Spearman, 649 Wood Run Drive, $58 fine, $95 cost.

Speeding – Erika B. Milligan, Washington, PA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Robert L. Hoffman, 1702 Caraway Lane, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Brittany A. Burns, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Kevin A. Clark, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shay A. Cutarelli, Marion, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Robert W. Slone, 330 North Maple St., $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Daniel Montgomery, Hamilton, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tera T. Jurrens, Santa Rosa, CA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy T. Hunt, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Jeremy T. Hunt, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – Cameron J. Curry, 946 Watermill Place, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Terry J. Thomas, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired OL – Dumisani Manyange, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Paul F. Nicol, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Text while driving – Brock C. Ramsey, Marion, $75 fine, $135 costs.

Seat belt – Brock C. Ramsey, Marion, $60 costs.

Open container – Zackery Long, Huntsville, dismissed, $28 costs.

Theft – Eric Ball, Ostrander, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Possess marijuana – Marissa Stefan, Royal Oak, MI, $150 fine, $94 costs.

Flee/elude – Solomon Lane, Columbus, bound over, $122 costs.

Possess sch II drug – Solomon Lane, Columbus, bound over, $28 costs.

Falsification – Solomon Lane, Columbus, bound over, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Solomon Lane, Columbus, bound over, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Dashaun L. Callahan, Lima, $150 fine, $85 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

License plate light – Zackery Long, Huntsville, dismissed, $28 costs.

Concentration – Patrick W. Delisle, Zanesfield, $750 fine, $365 susp., $442.70 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Expired plates – Teanna R Starkey, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Physical control – Trevor A. Taylor, Upper Arlington, $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30d ays jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Turn signals – Trevor A. Taylor, Upper Arlington, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Samuel A. Martens, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $168 costs.

Fail to reg – Trevor R. Stout, 1337 Pepper Lane, $58 fine, $110 costs.

