Speeding – Ramale A. Frazier, Toledo, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Turn in roadway – Terri L. Robinson, 21821 St. Rt. 4, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Anthony W. Nelson, Kenton, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Caroline R. Schultz, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Eric A. Harbert, 302 Triple Crown Way, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David F. Spence Jr., Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robin L. Curley, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Nicholas J. Steinke, Sidney, $30 fine, $66 costs.

OVI – Solomon Lane, Columbus, bound over, $83 costs.

Fail to display – Solomon Lane, Columbus, bound over, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Solomon Lane, Columbus, bound over, $28 costs.

Assured clear distance – Douglas A. Frye, Delaware, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Robert M. Mead, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 65, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David R. Jenkins, Dublin, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lonnie D. Setzer, Hudson, NC, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Jacob D. Gamble, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Raymond D. Wallace Jr., Worthington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Devon J. Bates-Smith, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shannon R. Hook, Harpster, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Babu Libin, Farmington, MI, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Rohan R. Adur, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Janice J. Reed, 438 Hickory Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brent A. Little, Prospect, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Marked lanes – Austin D. Harget, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Darryl D. Snyder, Plain City, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Richard E. Legue, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Grant G. Roberts, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Roger T. Cronin, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Juan F. Hernandez, Dania, FL, $75 fine, $165 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Chrystofer J. Carson, Columbus, $150 fine, $38 costs.

Possess marijuana – Chrystofer J. Carson, Columbus, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

OVI – Amanda G. Myers, West Mansfield, $600 fine, $365 susp., $195 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Amanda G. Myers, West Mansfield, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Michael L. McCoy, Marion, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Non-compliance – Jeremiah R. Hernandez, Columbus, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $148 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Improper pass – Jeremiah R. Hernandez, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Child support – Charlie R. Levan, 23322 St. Rt. 4, dismissed, $120 costs.

Fail to control – Charlie R. Levan, 23322 St. Rt. 4, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Charlie R. Levan, 23322 St. Rt. 4, $30 fine, $28 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.