Municipal Court

Speeding – Joseph P. Mitchell, Blacksburg, VA, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Paul E. Knox, Cable, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Traffic light – Sara T. Gallegos, 18980 Paver Barnes Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sicong Xing, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Muffler req – Chrystofer J. Carson, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Patricia L. Andrews, Marion, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Woody A. Wilson, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Belinda K. Kitsos, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Heather S. Harding, 1847 Chiprock Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – John W. Sharps Jr., Westerville, $75 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Todd H. Lyon, 310 Scott Farms Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Todd H. Lyon, 310 Scott Farms Blvd, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Allen P. Budgin, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Ericka N. Green, Columbus, $30 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Manuel S. Flores, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Steven G. Contizano, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Steven G. Contizano, Hilliard, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Kenneth G. Gholson Jr., 144 Riverwind Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Non-compliance – Christopher S. Cousin, Columbus, $600 fine, $120 costs.

Seat belt – Christopher S. Cousin, Columbus, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Devin H. Burge, Hilliard, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Glenn S. Grove, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kristine L. Matlack, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Patricia J. Rolstad, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Michael B. Barrett, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Molly T. Barcus, 1681 Valley Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Robert J. Kunkle, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert D. Cannode, 14002 Oxford Drive, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Levi VanMeter, Magnetic Springs, $500 fine, $148 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Domestic violence – Jaime L. Green, Richwood, $250 fine, $148 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Cody A.P. Speakman, Columbus, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $110 costs.

Possess marijuana – Cody A.P. Speakman, Columbus, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Open container – Cody A.P. Speakman, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Forgery – Jacob Brown, Columbus, bound over, $136.30 costs.

Possess marijuana – Maxwell Z.T. Schultz, 725 East Sixth St., $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug abuse inst – Charles E. Still, Unionville Center, $600 fine, $123 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

FRA susp – Brian K. Muncy, Ashville, $600 fine, $219 costs.

Marked lanes – Cody A.P. Speakman, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Kyle S. Skeele, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $168 costs.

Speeding – Joseph R. Roberts, Zion, IL, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $168 costs.

Seat belt – Helen J. Faren, 20950 St. Rt. 245, $30 fine, $91 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.