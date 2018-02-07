Municipal Court

No OL – Brittany L. Virgin, Richwood, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Nichole D. Reisinger, West Liberty, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – David A. Dark, Cable, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Traffic light – David E. Chaney, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert J. Tolliver, Orient, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – James M. Dillard III, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jordan M. Moceri, 646 Black Hawk Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kelsey J. Schilling, Zanesfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kenneth C. Blow, Old Orchard Beach, ME, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jason S. Tippie, 500 Millwood Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Christopher L. Yoest, DeGraff, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Galen T. Miller, Wapakoneta, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Denise P. Elayaseh, Plain City, $5 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Kelli E. Gilliam, Metamora, MI, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Morgan E. Lynch, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Robert H. Agle, Westerville, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Jeffrey S. Miller, Powell, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Jason D. Galloway, 28 Woodcrest Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to reg – Mechelle L. Davis, 272 West Fourth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Mechelle L. Davis, 272 West Fourth St., $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Megan R. Kirkpatrick, Mansfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to control – David A. Johnson III, Canal Winchester, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Zachary I. Johnson, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Maxwell Z.T. Schultz, 725 East Sixth St., $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Tyler R. Halterman, Irwin, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jacob A. Leimeister, Apple Creek, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Katherine I. Swigert, 752 Meadows Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Lester E. Isaacs Jr., Milford Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Assured clear distance – Ricky D. Martin, 82 Woodcrest Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Open container – Heather L. Lattimer, Woodstock, dismissed, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Sean M. Jones, Columbus, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Amy Love, 953 Southwood Drive, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Jacob C. Williams, 17620 West Darby, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Jacob C. Williams, 17620 West Darby, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Sarah G. Espino, Toledo, $75 fine, $165 costs.

OVI – Ashley L. Hartsough, West Liberty, dismissed, $25 costs.

No OL – Ashley L. Hartsough, West Liberty, $150 fine, $195 costs.

Fail to control – Ashley L. Hartsough, West Liberty, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Rosalva Pena Esparza, Gahanna, $58 fine, $165 costs.

