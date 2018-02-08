Municipal Court

OVI – Heather L. Lattimer, Woodstock, $750 fine, $365 susp., $181 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Heather L. Lattimer, Woodstock, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Amber M. Catterson, Magnetic Springs, $58 fine, $104 costs.

FRA susp – Scott Anderson, 13699 U.S. Hwy 36, $600 fine, $120 costs.

Speeding – Linda S. Faulk, Ostrander, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Stop sign – Heather M. Graham, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Improper back/start – Michael A. Smith, West Jefferson, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Deborah F. Wheeler, 250 Todd Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop after accident – Jordan T. Doneyhue, Delaware, $58 fine, $95 costs.

No OL – James O. Combs, 13689 U.S. Hwy 36, $58 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – James O. Combs, 13689 U.S. Hwy 36, $250 fine, $28 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Denice L. Reed, Bellefontaine, $50 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Michael C. Tufts, Delaware, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Ronald J. Girton, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Travis A. Parker, Columbus, $33 fine, $110 costs.

Lighted lights – Emmett E. Smith, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Edward A. Brillhart, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Michael W. Wessels, Metamora, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Olivia K. Lowry, 523 Windmill Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – Lisa R. Brown, Richwood, $143 fine, $25 costs.

Stop sign – Devin N. Gilley, Bellefontaine, $33 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Justin S. Ratliff, Urbana, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to display – Matthew J. Sanders, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Justice Cox, 606 East Sixth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Domestic violence – Jeffrey G. Nevers, 15631 Meadowbrook Drive, $600 fine, $123 costs, 30 days jail susp.

No OL – Jacob A. Patterson, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 19, $58 fine, $145 costs.

Speeding – Lynette S. Thompson, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Frankie J. Betancourt, St. Petersburg, FL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – Daniel P. Lyden, Bellefontaine, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Raymond L. Wilson, Marion, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Miranda M. Greatorex, Pickerington, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Sherman M. Bentley Jr., Jackson, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Fail to control – Kolbie W. Green, 11780 Watkins Road, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Hideki Ito, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – William A. McGuire, 23255 Holycross Epps Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Joshua W. Henderson, Unionville Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Rebecca K. Williams, 19055 St. Rt. 4, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Sarah J. Feasel, 15650 Gandy Eddy Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Megan E. Boles, Larue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Deney A. Durr, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

