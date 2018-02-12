Municipal Court

Seat belt – Gerard J. Lesperance III, 257 West Sixth St., $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jessica H. Tancreti, 1814 Penwood Place, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brandin K. Douglas, Prospect, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Justin R. Krock, 892 Hickory Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Irving Cruz, Hilliard, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jonathon M. Henry, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Marked lanes – Kimberly L. Hites, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail move over – Rickey D. Patterson, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – James P. Smyser, Green Springs, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Assured clear distance – Luke S. Raines, 548 Apple Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Robert B. Scheiderer, 493 Timberview Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Sonja Boerger, 821 Milcrest, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Possess marijuana – Adam R. Rutan, North Lewisburg, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

OVI – Robert W. Neville, Springfield, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $178 costs, 60 days jail 54 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Jennifer M. Davenport, Delphos, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Non-compliance – Amanda R. Greene, Bellefontaine, $600 fine, $170 costs.

Fail to reg – Amanda R. Greene, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Gionna M. Baskin Stewart, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Armando A. Cardone, Plain City, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Assured clear distance – Keith A. Brooks, Grove City, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Fail to display – Jose H.T. Cheriyan, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Traffic light – Timothy A. Braden, 663 Millcrest Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Assured clear distance – Layne A. Grose, Richwood, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Kyle A. Conley, 164 Hemlock Drive, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Overtaking/pass – Jerry W. May, Milford Center, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to reg – Melissa R. Kaminski, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to reg – Aaron J. Burden, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Logan J. Perry, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Craig A. Manning, Zanesfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Felix R. Gutierrez Concepcion, Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Robert Harris, Raymond, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jessica A. Elmore, 11580 Hopewell Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Steven E. Detwiler, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cody A. Cooper, Enon, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Demmy E. Barnette, Dublin, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Assured clear distance – Chase A. Martin, 540 Allenby Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Josie Grass, Urbana, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Amanda L. Drake, Canal Winchester, $58 fine, $85 costs.

