Municipal Court

Speeding – Sylvester Jackson III, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Yetunda W. Durodola Anderson, 620 Watkins Glen Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Cassie L. Tustin, 1037 Sherwood Avenue, $55 fine, $88 costs.

FRA susp – Christopher D. Forsythe, 554 Allenby Drive, $1000 fine, $120 costs.

Speeding – Daniel L. Price, Miamisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Jo A. Clark, 437 Milford Avenue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

U turn – Blake C.E. Swearengin, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Timothy J. Reveron, Raymond, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Judy D. Petkovsek, Tacoma, WA, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daniel G. Hrapla, Pittsburgh, PA, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – James L. Coe, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to control – Lori L. Philput, Panama City Beach, FL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Left of center – Kandy M. Russell, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Justin M. Tague, 676 Stallion Way, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Follow too close – Muhammad A. Khan, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert K. Dunlap, Defiance, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Nathaniel D. Johnson, 1346 Cinnamon Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brandon E. Kugler, Forest, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Stop sign – Kaja L. Paulos, Powell, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Antwon L. Simmons, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Cameron J. Koonce, Marion, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Kevin W. Jett Jr., Pickerington, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – John B. Collins, Wapakoneta, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Megan L. Patrick, West Mansfield, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Travis W. Hefner, Rushsylvania, $25 fine.

Speeding – Stacie M. Sedgwick, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Richard W. Stokes, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ryan B. Burnworth, 570 Quail Hollow Drive S, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Dale J. Maloney, Springfield, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to yield – Kurtis D. Carroll, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Todd W. Fultz, 375 Mulberry St., $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Denise M. Dowdy, Midland, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Luis M. Barajas-Garcia, Columbus, $600 fine, $113 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Luis M. Barajas-Garcia, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Assured clear distance – Patrick K. Black, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Allison L. Zahler, Delaware, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Matthew Taylor, Akron, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Tiffany R. Price, 1177 Valley Drive, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Corey N. Seals, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Possess marijuana – Jonathan E. Berry, 9243 DeGood Road, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.