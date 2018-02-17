Municipal Court

Speeding – Dorian K. Simpson, Charlotte, NC, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Duane A. Vanduzen, 20088 St. Rt. 31, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lucas R. Sigurdson, Oregon, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nathan E. Hunt, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Aaron L. Robinson, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Steven W. McCreary, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug abuse inst – David N. Moore, Columbus, $500 fine, $180 susp., $28 costs, 60 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – David N. Moore, Columbus, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Theft – Jason M. Miller, Columbus, $1000 fine, $145 costs, 180 days jail.

Concentration – Ricky G. Salmons, 11007 Watkins Road, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $200 costs, 180 days jail 150 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Follow too close – Ricky G. Salmons, 11007 Watkins Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

OVI – David N. Moore, Columbus, $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Physical control – Carman J. Wirtz, 18035 Bear Swamp Road, $750 fine, $365 susp., $165 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Carman J. Wirtz, 18035 Bear Swamp Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Eric M. Bley, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Michael E. Whitmore, 745B Kenny Lane, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Andrew R. Whiteford, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Juv susp – Samantha J. Jones, 13966 Pleasant Ridge Drive, $500 fine, $151 cost, 30 days jail susp.

Wrongful entrust – Brittany N. Lynn, 21060 Wolford Maskill Road, $600 fine, $123 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Seat belt – Brittany N. Lynn, 21060 Wolford Maskill Road, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Marissa N. Reynolds, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

No OL – Lyssa A. Watson, Milford Center, $300 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Seat belt – Lyssa A. Watson, Milford Center, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Megan C. Harris, Worthington, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Melissa R. Danamehr, Pickerington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Mark L. Pennington, Continental, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Neang Keng, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lindsey M. Ellis, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Che Han Chen, Columbus, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Non-compliance – Courtney D. Myles, Marion, $600 fine, $120 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Courtney D. Myles, Marion, dismissed, $28 costs.

Brake lights req – Dominic L. Woods, Lima, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Dominic L. Woods, Lima, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Theft – Donald T. Welsh, Richwood, $300 fine, $120 costs, 39 days jail 27 susp.

Speeding – Mark Cummings, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Thomas E. Hill, Georgetown, TX, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Michael E. Persinger, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

