Municipal Court

Speeding – Robert J. Gerstner, Wapakoneta, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Samantha S. Gould, Westerville, $58 fine, $140 costs.

Agg menacing – Jason Hendrickson, 12730 St. Rt. 347, $600 fine, $182.30 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp.

Assault – Jason Hendrickson, 12730 St. Rt. 347, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail to yield – Herman E. Shultz, 528 Meadows Drive, $58 fine, $207 costs.

Speeding – Kellee L. Heldman, Ada, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Gregory W. Phillips, North Lewisburg, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Wilmer Santiago-Caraballo Jr., Dublin, $30 fine, $91 costs.

No OL – Jonna M. Voll, 122B North Main St., $58 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Kari L. King, Dublin, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Apply for reg – Robert M. Wells, Midland City, AL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Robert M. Wells, Midland City, AL, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Austin L. Schmelzer, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Stephanie A. Justus, London, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Expired plates – Tasha N. Powell, Ridgeway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Motasem K. Elayaseh, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Stanley E. Clark Jr., Toledo, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Donald C. Butter Jr., West Mansfield, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Fail to reg – Austin R.E. Fox III, Delaware, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Austin R.E. Fox III, Delaware, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

No OL – Ignacio D. Giron, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Follow too close – Hernan D. Torres, Ft. Wayne, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Yiheng Yang, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Earphone/plug – Trevor A. Hughes-Smith, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Katherine D. Kallis, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Deshaun D. Stegall, Columbus, $1000 fine, $120 costs.

Speeding – Deshaun D. Stegall, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to reg – Nathan C. Perry, 1188 Nutmeg Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Michael J. Griffith, 740 Quail Hollow Drive S, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Lisa L. Krischbaum, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Court susp – Forrest L. Morlan, Plain City, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.

License forfeit – Forrest L. Morlan, Plain City, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Marci B. Arcuri, Powell, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Tyler J. Ochs, Liberty Twp., dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – James E. Merrow, 598 Black Hawk Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Lucas M. Ratliff, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Tony J. Zaderej, Newberry, FL, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Cameron N. Crego, Milford Center, $58 fine, $110 costs.

