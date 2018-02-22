Municipal Court

Speeding – Kevin J. Levine, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Brittany N. Upthegrove, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Andra R. Loffing, West Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – Ronnie L. Felter Jr., Woodstock, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp.

False informat – Devin Vanwinkle, Plain City, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

F/gme chck deer – Devin Vanwinkle, Plain City, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Yiheng Yang, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mark F. Kilbarger, Carroll, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jason A. McCoy, Zanesfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Robert H. Cox III, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tara J. Byerly, Mechanicsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Stephanie M. Nijak, Granger, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Gary M. Collins, Kendallville, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lisa L. Stahr, Tiffin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Kim L. Chapman, 17545 Dog Leg Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Lisa A. Castle, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Richard D. Harmon, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ricky A. Conley, 10041 Harriott Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Koichi Nara, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail move over – Courtney M. Smith, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Christian S. Short, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Amber Bauer, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – Joseph M. Tackett, 723 West Walnut, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Speeding – Amber B. Gillum, Zanesfield, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Non-compliance – Charles E. Woods Jr., Marion, $1000 fine, $262 costs.

Assured clear distance – Blake A. Hollaway, Raymond, $55 fine, $168 costs.

OVI – Martin Cahill, Delaware, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $181 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Martin Cahill, Delaware, dismissed, $28 costs.

No OL – Brandon M. Bolling, Kenton, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Brandon M. Bolling, Kenton, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

ALS – Chief S. Buabeng, Columbus, dismissed, $96 costs.

Improper back/start – Faith N. Stamper, West Mansfield, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jolene M. Moore, Anna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fulltime attn – Jolene M. Moore, Anna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jeffrey C. Tuller, Dublin, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Tyler A. Porter, 37 Butternut Drive, $30 fine, $91 costs.

OVI – William J. Michael, 1090 Watkins Glen, $750 fine, $365 susp., $178 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Fail to control – William J. Michael, 1090 Watkins Glen, dismissed, $28 costs.

