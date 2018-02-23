Municipal Court

Assured clear distance – Joel D. Doersam, Wharton, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to turn – Edward M. Rossi III, Grove City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Tyriq L. Harris, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jacob A. McClure, Raymond, $75 fine, $85 costs.

FRA susp – Johnathan R.J. West, Raymond, $1000 fine, $120 costs.

Traffic light – Johnathan R.J. West, Raymond, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to control – Robby L. Ault, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – David A. Herig, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – John E. Johnson, 418 East Sixth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired OL – Michael J. Mahley, Lakeview, $150 fine, $151 costs.

Speeding – Samantha S. Gould, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Theft – Jill Gates, 628 Meadows Drive, $600 fine, $203.90 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp.

Assault – Christopher T. Ankeney, Springfield, $600 fine, $151 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Donald B. Tyre, 1137 Valley Drive, $150 fine, $145 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Seat belt – Derek A. Montenaro, Hilliard, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jordan R. Long, South Solon, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Jill D. Diers, 700 Meadow Ridge Way, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Non-compliance – Jeremiah A. Johnston, Columbus, $600 fine, $123 costs.

Speeding – Morgan E. Lynch, Powell, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Fail annual reg – Carson M. Gevas, 1374 London Avenue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jonathan A. Hentz, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Mark R. Schrewe, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Hannah M. Wilcoxon, Blacklick, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Clay J. Timmerman, 261 Shepherd Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Robert D. Huffman, North Lewisburg, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to reg – Nathan M. Arni, Lancaster, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Timothy J. Hollenbeck, 445 Bent Tree Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Jaret L. Archer, Columbus, $58 fine, $138 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Ramzi F. El-Geroushi, Hilliard, dismissed, $103 costs.

Possess marijuana – Ramzi F. El-Geroushi, Hilliard, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 1 yr.

OL forfeit – Shante G. Wiggins, Springfield, $600 fine, $170 costs.

No OL – Casey M. Taylor, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ramzi F. Geroushi, Hilliard, dismissed, $28 costs.

Headlights – Evan C. Fullwiler Jr., Niles, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Allen A. Murphy, Nashville, TN, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to control – Barbara Taylor, 1622 Milington Way, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Brian J. Hemker, 460 Emmaus Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Dennis J. Cox Sr., 17499 Allen Center Road, $30 fine, $72 costs.

FRA susp – Joseph W. Fordney, New Lexington, $600 fine, $170 costs.

Seat belt – Joseph W. Fordney, New Lexington, dismissed, $28 costs.

