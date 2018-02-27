Municipal Court

Disorderly conduct – Francisco G. Mejia, 128 Chestnut St., $125 fine, $85 costs.

Possess marijuana – Khyra N. Green, Columbus, $150 fine, $38 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Shayna Elia, 1111 Rosewood Drive, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Derrick S. Ross, Woodstock, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Possess marijuana – Aaron M. Miller, 19153 Poling Road, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Hunt w/o orng – Tyler S. Smith, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Criminal trespass – Samual R.K. Le, Richwood, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp.

Possess marijuana – Samual R.K. Le, Richwood, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Seat belt – Tyler E. McGuillen, North Lewisburg, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Colbie C. Fetter, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Makenzee R.M. Runda, Prospect, $58 fine, 485 costs.

Fail to control – Cletus H. Walker II, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Rachael Bishop, 1427 Mill Park Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kylie M. Rogers, Lewistown, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Khyra N. Green, Columbus, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Sarah M. Moehrman, 515 South Maple St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

FRA susp – Mathew Hines, Woodstock, $1000 fine, $120 costs.

Susp/rev – Aaron M. Miller, 19153 Poling Road, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Fail to control – Richard R. Pollock, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Quintin L. Henderson, Columbus, $58 fine, $145 costs.

Speeding – Kara N. Slabaugh, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael A. Giere, 1907 Fawn Meadow Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Yuki Takahashi, 543 Summer Tree Loop, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – H. Keith Huffer, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Joren L. Board, 1540 Creekview Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

OVI – Travis E. Fain, Columbus, $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Underage possess – Madison D. Linn, Radnor, $600 fine, $145 coss, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Holly F. Davidson, Marion, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Chad A. Maloney, Parkersburg, WV, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Fail to control – Madison D. Linn, Radnor, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Madison D. Linn, Radnor, dismissed, $28 costs.

Physical control – Kelli N. Johnson, Anderson, IN, $750 fine, $190 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp.

Susp/rev – Kelli N. Johnson, Anderswon, IN, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail to reg – Betty M. Lassiter, 459 Emmaus Road, $25 fine.

Seat belt – Brady S. Gregory, 1885 Creekview Drive, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Adelyn J. Demchak, 1823 Deer Crossing Drive, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to yield – Dorothy D. Costner, Parma, $58 fine, $120 costs.

Deer before permit – Charles J. Kreis, 16975 Wheeler Green, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Possess marijuana – Christopher J. Edwards, 261 West Third St., $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail to control – Luther Combs, 725 East Sixth St., $58 fine, $95 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.