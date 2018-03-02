Municipal Court

Seat belt – Antwon L. Simmons, Columbus, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Expired plates – Janae R. Price, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Over height – Matthew E. Kennedy, Groveport, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Paul H. May, Hilliard, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Marked lanes – Amanda L. Cook, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Amanda L. Cook, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Agg menacing – Matthew K. Norris, Nashport, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp.

Speeding – Shaun R. Fent, Mendon, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Physical control – Bryan L. Byard, 103 Grand Avenue, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $200 costs, 180 days jail 170 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Jonathan A. Moller, 8869 Watkins Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Taresa L. Scott, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Elizabeth A. Griffith, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Anthony W. Eufinger, 629 West Seventh St., dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Domestic violence – Kenneth R. Massey Jr., 19579 Paver Barnes Road, bound over, $136.50 costs.

Weapon/intox – Kenneth R. Massey Jr., 19579 Paver Barnes Road, bound over, $28 costs.

Speeding – Grace E. Feldmiller, Dayton, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Sarah R. Jordan, 1725 Damos Way, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Sarah R. Jordan, 1725 Damos Way, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Brittney N. Wheeler, 1725 Damos Way, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Brittney N. Wheeler, 1725 Damos Way, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Mathew J. Drummelsmith, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to control – Robert Neumann, Grove City, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Daniel C. Bentley II, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Trez Vant E. McGill, 702 East Fifth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Thomas E. Kuhta, Clifton, NJ, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Unsafe vehicle – Lawrence E. Moyer Jr., Woodstock, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Gregory L. Martin, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Roland A. Sourmail Jr., Piqua, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daniel L. Kraft, Boston, MA, $50 fine, $146.46 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Timothy Hite, Plain City, $500 fine, $180 costs, $145 costs, 60 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.