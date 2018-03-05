Municipal Court
Speeding – Thomas E. Francis, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Kathryn Stokes Anders, Westerville, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Jeremy T. Fetters, Plain City, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to reg – James M. Ferguson, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Laura A. Drake, 1169 Bay Laurel Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Alyssa L. Fetzer, Delphos, $30 fine, $146 costs.
Fail/reinstate – James A. Miller, Marion, $600 fine, $193 costs.
No OL – Anthony L. Hucle, 19312 Dog Leg Road, $58 fine, $88 costs.
Stop sign – Anthony L. Hucle, 19312 Dog Leg Road, $58 fine, $28 costs.
Speeding – Xuanming Fang, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Possess marijuana – Russell H. Henderson, Wabash, IN, $150 fine, $88 costs.
Possess marijuana – Joel M. Nolan, Columbus, $150 fine, $88 costs.
Possess marijuana – Thomas G. Nolan, Columbus, $150 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Reese W. Wilson, Urbana, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Expired plates – Tina M. Disabato, 456 Riverwind Drive, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Seat belt – Norman E. McClain Jr., Zanesfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Load dropping – Jacob G. Parrett, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Anna L. Lopez, 603 North Main St., $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Tina M. Oldaker, 135 Hemlock Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Brittany S. Buening, 529 Surrey Lane, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – David Ramirez, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Ayrian J. Sanks, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Gary D. Clear, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Hasan M. Sidiqi, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Randica L. Haynes, Propsect, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Jane E. Graebner, Ostrander, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Fail to control – Jessica R. Rister, 673 Corbel Drive, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Seat belt – Cody R. Smith, Amanda, $30 fine, $91 costs.
No OL – Adam L. Hagerman, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Assured clear distance – James M. Mosher, Patriot, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Fail to reg – Adam M. Thayer, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Andrew T. Hartsig, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Speeding – Gage B. Hoehne, Ottawa, dismissed, traffic diversion program competed, $143 costs.
No OL – Donald F. Fielder, Columbus, $58 fine, $123 costs.
Reckless op bike – Phillip Slane, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 4, $58 fine, $145 costs.
Bike right side – Phillip Slane, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 4, dismissed, $28 costs.
Seat belt – Natalie D. Stillion, Coshocton, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Left of center – Eric S. Ferry, Springfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – H. Dean Terrill, Ridgeway, $58 fine, $85 costs.
