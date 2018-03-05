Municipal Court

Speeding – Thomas E. Francis, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Kathryn Stokes Anders, Westerville, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy T. Fetters, Plain City, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – James M. Ferguson, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Laura A. Drake, 1169 Bay Laurel Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Alyssa L. Fetzer, Delphos, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Fail/reinstate – James A. Miller, Marion, $600 fine, $193 costs.

No OL – Anthony L. Hucle, 19312 Dog Leg Road, $58 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Anthony L. Hucle, 19312 Dog Leg Road, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Xuanming Fang, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Possess marijuana – Russell H. Henderson, Wabash, IN, $150 fine, $88 costs.

Possess marijuana – Joel M. Nolan, Columbus, $150 fine, $88 costs.

Possess marijuana – Thomas G. Nolan, Columbus, $150 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Reese W. Wilson, Urbana, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Expired plates – Tina M. Disabato, 456 Riverwind Drive, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Norman E. McClain Jr., Zanesfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Load dropping – Jacob G. Parrett, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Anna L. Lopez, 603 North Main St., $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Tina M. Oldaker, 135 Hemlock Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brittany S. Buening, 529 Surrey Lane, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – David Ramirez, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ayrian J. Sanks, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Gary D. Clear, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Hasan M. Sidiqi, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Randica L. Haynes, Propsect, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jane E. Graebner, Ostrander, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to control – Jessica R. Rister, 673 Corbel Drive, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Cody R. Smith, Amanda, $30 fine, $91 costs.

No OL – Adam L. Hagerman, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – James M. Mosher, Patriot, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to reg – Adam M. Thayer, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Andrew T. Hartsig, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Gage B. Hoehne, Ottawa, dismissed, traffic diversion program competed, $143 costs.

No OL – Donald F. Fielder, Columbus, $58 fine, $123 costs.

Reckless op bike – Phillip Slane, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 4, $58 fine, $145 costs.

Bike right side – Phillip Slane, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 4, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Natalie D. Stillion, Coshocton, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Left of center – Eric S. Ferry, Springfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – H. Dean Terrill, Ridgeway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

