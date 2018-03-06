Municipal Court

Speeding – Peter J. Bruns, Mason, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jassmine M. Reyes, Antwerp, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Tazjauna A. Porter, Columbus, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Tazjauna A. Porter, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Edward J. Early, 23525 Holycross Epps Road $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dylan M. Benedict, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jeffrey S. Blakley, Grand Blanc, MI, $30 fine, $132.64 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Cynthia L. Ryder, 200A Greenwood Blvd, $58 fine, $145 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Cynthia L. Ryder, 200A Greenwood Blvd, $58 fine, $185 costs.

Assault – Benjamin K. Jones, Galloway, dismissed, $25 costs.

Theft – Cody R. Taylor, Centerburg, $600 fine, $245 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp.

Forgery – Jurode D. Jordan, Dayton, bound over, $261.55.

Seat belt – Dawn M. Randall, Milford Center, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Tyrone Harp, Columbus, $600 fine, $170 costs.

Speeding – Tyrone Harp, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Tyrone Harp, Columbus, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Jordan T. Shaw, Springfield, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Speeding – Justin M. Fry, Bellaire, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Susp/rev – Michael A. Hlopick, Columbus, $600 fine, $170 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Non-compliance – Michael A. Hlopick, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Follow too close – Michael A. Hlopick, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Non-compliance – Tyler T. Ferguson, Springfield, $600 fine, $173 costs, 30 days jail susp.

No OL – Tyler T. Ferguson, Springfield, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Tyler T. Ferguson, Springfield, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to yield – Tyler T. Ferguson, Springfield, dismissed, $28 costs.

DUS support – Cully A. Vogt, Richwood, $600 fine, $120 costs.

No OL – Cully A. Vogt, Richwood, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Assault – Joseph M. Sanchez, Columbus, $600 fine, $203 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp.

Criminal damage – Joseph M. Sanchez, Columbus, $600 fine, $28 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp.

Obstruct official business – Joseph M. Sanchez, Columbus, $600 fine, $28 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Persist disorderly conduct – Brayden R. Lewis, 18008 Timber Lane, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 28 susp.

Seat belt – Steven G. Kutney, 18600 Barker Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Ronald L. Schulz Jr., Conover, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Thomas Feller, Dayton, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Anthony R. Dinnocenzo, Pickerington, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Catherine P. Longmore Micham, Napoleon, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Felisha L. McConnahea, 329 Mound St., Apt 6, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Reed A. Cline, New Albany, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Robert A. Trudeau, 50 Poplar St., Apt 1, $30 fine, $66 costs.

