Civil Filings

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Steven Dellinger, for plaintiff, $1848.18.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Shawn Ryan, for plaintiff, $5710.56.

Capital Alliance Financial LLC vs. Jessica Blake, for plaintiff, $1319.69.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Kody K. Wallace, for plaintiff, $2326.14.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Gabriele M. Kraynik, for plaintiff, $1530.57.

General Audit Corporation vs. Joseph M. Wisner, for plaintiff, $4035.78.

General Audit Corporation vs. Jacob W. Noe, for plaintiff, $1105.40.

The Huntington National Bank vs. James A. Rensel, for plaintiff, $11,724.91.

General Audit Corporation vs. William R. Ramey, for plaintiff, $1549.59.

General Audit Corporation vs. Richard D. Underwood, for plaintiff, $943.57.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Christopher McGee, for plaintiff, $14,784.79.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. James W. Burden Jr., for plaintiff, $1281.67.

Telhio Credit Union vs. James Chute, for plaintiff, $3069.41.

General Audit Corporation vs. Tara M. Gastineau, for plaintiff, $325.11.

General Audit Corporation vs. Christopher B. Cash, for plaintiff, $1354.95.

General Audit Corporation vs. Alan R. Floyd, for plaintiff, $469.28.

General Audit Corporation vs. Ronojit N. Roychoudhury, for plaintiff, $236.82.

General Audit Corporation vs. Rebecca K. Clevenger, for plaintiff, $200.00.

General Audit Corporation vs. Bryan S. Elwood, for plaintiff, $396.00.

General Audit Corporation vs. John L. Virgin, for plaintiff, $1578.19.

General Audit Corporation vs. Samantha M. Wilson, for plaintiff, $312.09.

The Woods at Mill Valley Assoc. vs. Robert S. Scott, for plaintiff, $2535.30.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Tracey Gamble, for plaintiff, $1109.30.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Lisann Adkins, for plaintiff, $1277.53.

HS Financial Group LLC vs. Andrea Clifton, for plaintiff, $984.49.

Discover Bank vs. Christine S. Hellmann, for plaintiff, $2701.18.

General Audit Corporation vs. Keith D. Hollenback, for plaintiff, $573.75.

Northwood Homeowners’ Assoc. vs. Steven R. Anliker, for plaintiff, $1500.14.

City of Marysville vs. Charles Levine, for plaintiff, $1091.64.

City of Marysville vs. Nancy McConnahea, for plaintiff, $1091.64.

1st Choice Financial vs. Dean Henry, for plaintiff, $553.97.

Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Kimberly Watkins, for plaintiff, $1385.80.

City of Marysville vs. Sharon D. McAllister, for plaintiff, $1091.64.

City of Marysville vs. Justin Brooks, for plaintiff, $1091.64.

City of Marysville vs. Jason Gaddis, for plaintiff, $1091.64.

City of Marysville vs. Patricia Kauffman, for plaintiff, $1091.64.

City of Marysville vs. Patrick LaRue, for plaintiff, $1091.64.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.