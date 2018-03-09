Municipal Court
Speeding – Teagen N. Carte, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Joseph Z. Hammond, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Assured clear distance – Jason W. Wingfield, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Devan C. Smith, Milford Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Fail to control – Cynthia J. Nicol, 12400 Black Road, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Theft – Alyssa M. Carver, West Mansfield, $600 fine, 60 days jail 57 susp.
Resist arrest – Gladys L. Butler, 322 West Ninth St., $300 fine, $245 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Theft – Zacharhy M. Olson, 109 Northcrest Drive, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Possess marijuana – Brian L. Dunn, Richwood, $150 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Joseph N. Greathouse, Sistersville, WV, $58 fine, $165 costs.
Judgment susp – Johnny Bacevic, Springfield, $150 fine, $98 costs.
Fail/reinstate – Johnny Bacevic, Springfield, dismissed, $28 costs.
Drive close hwy – Hardial Guraya, Columbus, $58 fine, $104 costs.
Speeding – Fowsi Abdilahi Mohamed, Columbus, $58 fine, $116 costs.
Possess marijuana – Charles T. Miller, Ft. Wayne, IN, $150 fine, $88 costs.
Drug paraphernalia – Katelyn M. Peerenboom, Marion, $150 fine, $98 costs.
Disorderly conduct – Tyler M. Smallwood, Plain City, $150 fine, $95 costs.
Speeding – Ralph E. Wells Jr., 536 Millwood Blvd, $55 fine, $88 costs.
OL forfeit – Matthew J. Bingaya, Columbus, $1000 fine, $98 costs.
Speeding – Matthew J. Bingaya, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.
FRA susp – Chad E. Gonzales, Urbana, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $85 costs.
No OL – Chad E. Gonzales, Urbana, $150 fine, $28 costs.
Speeding – Amy M. Sanidad, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to reg – Thomas J. Santiago, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Fail/reinstate – Frank N. Solomon, Marion, $1000 fine, $98 costs.
Speeding – Nathan A. Strahm, Kenton, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Stop sign – Katelyn M. Peerenboom, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.
Fail to control – Chastin M. Shanks, 604 East Fourth, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Richard E. Ramsey, Tipp City, $58 fine, $85 costs.
No OL – Johnny D. Williams Jr., Lima, $150 fine, $120 costs.
Physical control – Scott E. Wesaver, 312 Gallery Drive, $750 fine, $365 susp., $165 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.
Left of center – Scott E. Weaver, 312 Gallery Drive, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.
Seat belt – Steven T. Loffing, West Liberty, $25 fine.
Seat belt – Bonnie J. Daniels, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.
Speeding – Zachary E. Wilhelm, Ada, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Possess marijuana – Alex A. Ochoa, Ft. Wayne, IN, $150 fine, $145 costs.
Drug paraphernalia – Carol Wells, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.
Marked lanes – John R. Turner, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Marked lanes – Herman J. Nienhaus, Magnetic Springs, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Beverly F. Baldridge, Russell, KY, $58 fine, $85 costs.
