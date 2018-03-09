Municipal Court

Speeding – Teagen N. Carte, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joseph Z. Hammond, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Jason W. Wingfield, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Devan C. Smith, Milford Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to control – Cynthia J. Nicol, 12400 Black Road, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Theft – Alyssa M. Carver, West Mansfield, $600 fine, 60 days jail 57 susp.

Resist arrest – Gladys L. Butler, 322 West Ninth St., $300 fine, $245 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Theft – Zacharhy M. Olson, 109 Northcrest Drive, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Possess marijuana – Brian L. Dunn, Richwood, $150 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Joseph N. Greathouse, Sistersville, WV, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Judgment susp – Johnny Bacevic, Springfield, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Johnny Bacevic, Springfield, dismissed, $28 costs.

Drive close hwy – Hardial Guraya, Columbus, $58 fine, $104 costs.

Speeding – Fowsi Abdilahi Mohamed, Columbus, $58 fine, $116 costs.

Possess marijuana – Charles T. Miller, Ft. Wayne, IN, $150 fine, $88 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Katelyn M. Peerenboom, Marion, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Tyler M. Smallwood, Plain City, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Ralph E. Wells Jr., 536 Millwood Blvd, $55 fine, $88 costs.

OL forfeit – Matthew J. Bingaya, Columbus, $1000 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Matthew J. Bingaya, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

FRA susp – Chad E. Gonzales, Urbana, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $85 costs.

No OL – Chad E. Gonzales, Urbana, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Amy M. Sanidad, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Thomas J. Santiago, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Frank N. Solomon, Marion, $1000 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Nathan A. Strahm, Kenton, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Katelyn M. Peerenboom, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to control – Chastin M. Shanks, 604 East Fourth, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Richard E. Ramsey, Tipp City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Johnny D. Williams Jr., Lima, $150 fine, $120 costs.

Physical control – Scott E. Wesaver, 312 Gallery Drive, $750 fine, $365 susp., $165 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Left of center – Scott E. Weaver, 312 Gallery Drive, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Steven T. Loffing, West Liberty, $25 fine.

Seat belt – Bonnie J. Daniels, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Zachary E. Wilhelm, Ada, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Possess marijuana – Alex A. Ochoa, Ft. Wayne, IN, $150 fine, $145 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Carol Wells, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Marked lanes – John R. Turner, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Marked lanes – Herman J. Nienhaus, Magnetic Springs, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Beverly F. Baldridge, Russell, KY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

