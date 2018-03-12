Municipal Court

Fail to control – Anthony M. Austin, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Erika D. Grieves, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Derick E. Johnson, Radnor, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew B. Jordan, Mt. Vernon, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Lindsay A. Dees, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Gerald L. Applegate, Centerburg, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jesse T. Pfeiffer, Caledonia, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – Pete A. Browning III, 22759 Darby Pottersburg, dismissed, $285 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas C. Wood, Richwood, $100 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Jordan C. Brewer, Marion, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Andrey B. Kurpita, Powell, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Shelley K. Williams, Marysville, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Patricia A. Staats, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Eric B. Hickey, 530 Poppy Lane, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Eric B. Hickey, 530 Poppy Lane, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to control dog – Jessica A. Elmore, 11580 Hopewell Road, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Sarah M. Samples, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Non-compliance – Breonna K. Scott, Dayton, $600 fine, $120 costs.

Speeding – April F. Glover, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – John T. Soletti, Orlando, FL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Maxwell J. Rupp, Mentor, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fictitious plates – Pamela N. May, 460 Windmill Drive, Apt 20, $58 fine, $85 costs susp.

Non-compliance – Brandy N. Fuqua, Columbus, $600 fine, $120 costs.

Fail to reg – Brandy N. Fuqua, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Assured clear distance – Terrance L. Baxter, Radnor, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Chuan L. Tan, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brenda S. Jordan, West Jefferson, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Brandon Wood, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Christopher J. Heise, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Austin M. Ott, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Chrisotpher Cook, Richwood, $150 fine, $276.20 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Ashley L. Diamond, Raymond, $150 fine, $126.70 costs.

Speeding – Tony L. Costa, Warfield, KY, $58 fine, $165 costs.

