Municipal Court

Speeding – Tommy L. Trent Jr., Marion, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Anda M. Tudor, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Stacey M. Faison, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Amanda M. Fox, Westerville, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to yield – Talia L. Gallagher, 1731 Carraway Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

FRA susp – Kristopher L. Larue, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Tyrone Harp, Columbus, $700 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Xavier R. Amison, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to reg – Shelby T. Roberts, 1322 Cinnamon Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Anthony D. Shaffer, DeGraff, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Philip P. Schrock, Dalton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Gregory S. Green, Blacklick, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – James A. Zivkovich, Westerville, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Fail to yield – James A. Zivkovich, Westerville, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – John R. Dornick, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Muffler req – Carl Wells, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Amber N. Waybright, Pataskala, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Wynn A. Werner, Warwick, NY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Latosha A. Moore, Springfield, $20 fine, $148.67 costs.

Speeding – Steven A. Morris, Hilliard, $25 fine, $135.74 costs.

Seat belt – Steven A. Morris, Hilliard, $25 fine, $58.23 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Justin L. Cunningham, Springfield, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Justin L. Cunningham, Springfield, $150 fine, $28 costs.

DUS support – Justin L. Cunningham, Springfield, $600 fine, $207 costs.

Seat belt – Justin L. Cunningham, Springfield, dismissed, $28 costs.

Menacing – Tiffany D. Gray, Marion, $250 fine, $185 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Seat belt – Donna R. Stansbery, Marion, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Fail to control – Ami Smallwood, 23919 Uearsly Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Peddle/solicit – Paul E. Williams Jr., Canal Winchester, $100 fine, $155.90 costs.

Assault – Heather M. McCroskey, 743 South Walnut St., bound over, $110 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Aaron M. Delacio, London, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Improper back/start – Gregory A. Churchill Jr., 690 Milford Avenue, Apt 18B, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Ben E. Fox, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Michelle S. Brown, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Nathan H. Slemmons, 481 Triple Crown Way, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Russell L. Dukes, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Christopher P. Simpson, Columbus, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Fail to control – Jamie L. Woodruff, Delaware, $55 fine, $88 costs.

