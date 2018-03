Municipal Court

Speeding – Shanea Y. Jones, Lima, $75 fine, $165 costs.

Seat belt – Jane L. Smith, 220 Greenwood Blvd, Apt 8B, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Possess marijuana – Andrew R. Dougherty, Columbus, $150 fine, $145 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Gregory L. Combs II, Milford Center, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to yield – Jue R. Patel, 1320 Fox Run Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Darrell W. Collins, Tipp City, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Luca J. Thompson, Columbus, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Seat belt – Andrew R. Dougherty, Columbus, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Non-compliance – Gregory L. Combs II, Milford Center, $1000 fine, $173 costs.

Assured clear distance – Jenay R. Kocsis, 11780 St. Rt. 736, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to yield – James E. Rogers, Tuscon, AZ, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kelly R. Rickenbacher, Kenton, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Michael E. Case, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program complted, $143 costs.

Improper back/start – Robert H. Bator, 834 Watkins Glen Blvd, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Drug susp – Gregory L. Combs II, Milford Center, dismissed, $85 costs.

12 pt susp – Gregory L. Combs II, Milford Center, $1000 fine, $28 costs, 180 days jail 160 susp.

Speeding – Patrick J. O’Neill, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Roy C. Etter, Hilliard, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Marked lanes – Samuel T. Mosazghi, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – Amy L. Lott, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Justin J. Frey, Carey, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jonathon D. Boyd, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Tiffany B. Wilson, Marion, $58 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Tiffany B. Wilson, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Dolores Estrella-Sanchez, Dublin, $58 fine, $88 costs.

Fail/reinstate – James E. Copeland II, 106 Northcrest, $600 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Christiana D. Kelly, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kathleen M. Lynch, Lewis Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Summer N. Combs, 225 Poplar St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Sharon L. Parrott, 331 Retreat Lane, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Alexander J. Woody, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Abigail L. Castelucci, St. Paris, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sonia M. Sutton, 658 Allenby Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Kyle P. McCabe, Plain City, $5 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Cassandra M. Brickey, Columbus, $5 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Jennifer P. Desenberg, Whitehall, $30 fine, $66 costs.

12 pt susp – James E. Copeland II, 1090 Northcrest Drive, $1000 fine, $170 costs, 30 days jail susp.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.