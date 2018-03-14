Municipal Court

Speeding – Brittany T. Tate, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper pass – Garrett L. Cole, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ryan A. Dew, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Douglas T. Shaffer, 16640 Martin Welch Road, $600 fine, $123 costs.

No OL – Douglas T. Shaffer, 16640 Martin Welch Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

No OL – Payton H. Bevins, 836 Collins Avenue, $58 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Ryan J. Riddle, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Neil R. Leonard, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Sexual imposition – Aaron M. Miller, 19153 Poling Road, $600 fine, $154.30 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Assault – Otis Ratliff, Delaware, $600 fine, $132 costs, 90 days jail susp.

Violate protect order – Otis R. Ratliff, Delaware, $500 fine, $119.30 costs, 90 days jail susp.

Assured clear distance – Ashley L. Williams, 515 North Main St., $58 fine, $110 costs.

Susp/rev – Chad A. Maloney, Parkersburg, WV, dismissed, $85 costs.

No OL – Chad A. Maloney, Parkersburg, WV, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Reckless op – Chad A. Maloney, Parkersburg, WV, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Assured clear distance – Eudaldo Flores, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Corey M. Bracewell, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Leona P. Ferguson, Lewis Center, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Brandie M. Craig, 460 Windmill Drive, Apt 6, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Linda M. Davis, Lorain, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Sarah M. Samples, Marion, $97 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – James R. Sements, 18046 Timber Lane, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Marked lanes – Charles M. Senters, Lewis Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Erica K. Hill, Raymond, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kenneth E. Czarnecki, 117 ½ East Fifth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jessica A. Moore, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Trevor B. Thatcher, Findlay, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Jill D. Legg, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Robert L. Cummins, Kenton, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Fulltime attn – Valentine Yutzy, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ronnie L. Napper Jr., 403 Sycamore St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper back/start – Michael W. McCoy, 507 West Eighth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Aleks J. Kohler, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Peddler/solicit – Antonio L. Scott, Canal Winchester, $58 fine, $145 costs.

Seat belt – Ronald A. Pytlarz, Larue, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Assured clear distance – Sydney M. Peake, Milford Center, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Seat belt – Jonathan Rausch, Westerville, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Stop sign – Crystal S. Cleland, Delaware, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Ambra N. Cooper, Marion, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Michael L. Sherman, Raymond, $20 fine, $91 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.