Municipal Court

Seat belt – Diane R. Organ, 106 Northcrest Drive, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Fail to control – Sarah A. Humble, West Orange, NJ, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – David B. Hughes, Hilliard, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Derek A. Wortman, 1530 Patricia Drive, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Assault – Dustin Burch, Zanesfield, $300 fine, $123 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Disorderly conduct – Jamie D. Holton, Cridersville, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joshua C. Brown, Upper Arlington, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Follow too close – Amanda R. Bowens, Columbus, $58 fine, $101 costs.

Fail to control – Mckenzie B. Bollinger, Mantua, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to reg – Rajkumar Panneerselvam, Westerville, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Thomas M. Wilson, West Liberty, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Timothy D. Seagle, Hilliard, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fictitious reg – Gary M. Caruso, Columbus, dismissed, $95 costs.

Fail to display – Gary M. Caruso, Columbus, $100 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to reg – Gary M. Caruso, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Expired tags – David B. Hughes, Hilliard, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Aaron D. Miller, Zanesfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Casey S. Anderson, DeGraff, $33 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Erin L. St. Germain, Upper Arlington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Erick A. Nelson, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jessica H. Josselyn, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Rachel L. Wint, Galloway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shelby M. Christian, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shane W. Birchfield, 622 Watkins Glen Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David J. Heber, Indianapolis, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jonathan Rivera Vega, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Ronald L. Hays II, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Follow too close – Derek A. Wortman, 1530 Patricia Drive, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Bryce A. Fitch, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Anthony T. Marvell III, Elgin AFB, FL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Brian O. Ridley II, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Barbara J. Adams, Larue, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew Burns, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Tracy J. Stocksbury, Broadway, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Michael D. Fought Jr., Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert L. McDonald, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.