Municipal Court

No OL – Keyson A. Webb, Dayton, $58 fine, $145 costs.

Speeding – Keyson A. Webb, Dayton, $58 fine, $28 costs.

OVI – Suzanne M. Carson, 23 Woodcrest Drive, $1050 fine, $365 susp., $200 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Suzanne M. Carson, 23 Woodcrest Drive, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Trevor W. Stevens, Chillicothe, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess hashish – Trevor W. Stevens, Chillicothe, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Trevor W. Stevens, Chillicothe, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Assured clear distance – Karrie N. Legron, Raymond, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Joseph I. Kamara, Columbus, $150 fine, $145 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Joseph I. Kamara, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Conner S. Schweinfurth, North Lewisburg, $150 fine, $85 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Muqtar M. Haybe, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Brooke H. Speert, New Albany, $58 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Dana M. Layne, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to display – Natalie A. Betsko, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Hailey E. Hanson, Plain City, $20 fine, $66 costs.

No OL – Justin L. Cunningham, Springfield, $58 fine, $95 costs.

No OL – John P. Huddy, 620 Watkins Glen, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Adam W. Meyer, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Mary F. Kitsmiller, 16653 School St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Ralph T. King, 690 Milford Avenue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mary L. Hahn, North Lewisburg, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shanroy Severin, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Theft – Branden Lowe, 723 South Walnut St., $600 fine, $245 costs, 90 days jail 85 susp.

Telephone harass – Samantha J. Jones, 13966 Pleasant Ridge Drive, $600 fine, $192.50 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Menacing – Samantha J. Jones, 13966 Pleasant Ridge Drive, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

OVI – Evan C. McElroy, Richwood, $600 fine, $170 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Non-compliance – Chrystofer J. Carson, Columbus, $600 fine, $220 costs.

No OL – Chrystofer J. Carson, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Robert J. Smith, Urbana, $58 fine, $148 costs.

Felon assault – Koltin W. Simpkins, Richwood, bound over, $201.70.

Domestic violence – Koltin W. Simpkins, Richwood, bound over, $28 costs.

Speeding – Kellan R. Oxley, Fairborn, $58 fine, $104 costs.

Hunt w/o permission – Kevin J. Tiziani, 1337 Milstone Drive, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Poss deer parts – Kevin J. Tiziani, 1337 Milstone Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

