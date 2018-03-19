Municipal Court

Light from m/v – Kevin J. Tiziani, 1337 Milstone Drive, $250 fine, $28 costs.

Concentration – Amanda S. Dennis, 623 East Fifth St., $750 fine, $365 susp., $190 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Stop sign – Amanda S. Dennis, 623 East Fifth St., dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Daniel Asante, Lewis Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Krista L. King, North Lewisburg, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Carrington M. Cordeiro, 13179 Bell Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Muffler req – Kyle J. Knox, 14432 U.S. Hwy 36, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Kyle J. Knox, 14432 U.S. Hwy 36, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Traffic light – Betsy J. Server, Zanesfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Charles M. Cameron Jr., Columbus, $38 fine.

Domestic violence – Amber L. Adelsberger, 1220 Bay Laurel Drive, dismissed, $126.30 costs.

Fail to control – Robert D. Vanhoose, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Non-compliance – James K. Haggen, Columbus, $600 fine, $170 costs.

No OL – James K. Haggen, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – James K. Haggen, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Stop sign – Isaac K. Harrell, West Jefferson, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $238 costs.

Speeding – Dakota A. Pulley, 904 Catalpa Place, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – Craig A. Coppler, Arlington, $25 fine.

Speeding – Jose G. Trejo, Huber Heights, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Christopher C. Neptune, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Alex W. Brown, Lancaster, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Assured clear distance – Craig A. Griffith, 211 South Maple St., $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Michael T. Holland, Springfield, $17 fine.

Seat belt – Kara C. Riley, Grove City, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Benjamin P. Sheriff, Toledo, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

No OL – Harold R. Parker III, Columbus, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – James M. Lewis, Hilliard, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Fail annual reg – Ashley B. Kleeberg, 1719 Damos Way, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Meagan R. Bongiorno, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Ba Diakariyaw, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to yield – Philip S. Barrowcliffe, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Charles R. Ramey, West Jefferson, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Scott A. Anderson, Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Teresa M. Gilkerson, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Carol Brotherton Massie, Hillsboro, $250 fine, $85 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Jakob P. Bucklin, 12770 Hinton Mill Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Drew P. Warren,, 703 Kenny Lane, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Fail to reg – Chelsea E. Knecht, Cincinnati, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Left of center – Timothy Brannon Jr., Eaton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.