Municipal Court

Reckless op – Shawn M. Chavis, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Shawn M. Chavis, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Katie J. Sanders, Harrod, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Holly R. Miller, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Autumn J. Schirtzinger, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Juan J. Olvera Esquivel, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Maliya A. Saani, Powell, $59 fine.

Seat belt – Joshua C. McKinley, 104 Red Pine Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Melissa R. Bradley, 1415 Firethorn Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Francis O. Ramirez Escobar, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Marcos V. Trigueros, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Prohibit U turn – Melissa A. Harvin, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Beth A. Kemper, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Amanda K. Krieg, Galloway, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Non-compliance – Johnny L. Taylor, Columbus, $1000 fine, $170 costs.

Disorderly conduct – James R. Waddell, 350A Sycamore, $125 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Sean K. Amerine, Dublin, $250 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Sierra L. Terrell, Hilliard, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Weston C. Shanklin, 214 North Maple St., $58 fine, $165 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Dylan M. Jacobs, Columbus, $150 fine, $91 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Open container – Anthony B. Glassburn, 1261 Woodline Drive, $150 fine, $110 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Shawn P. Mitchell, Hilliard, $150 fine, $85 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Seat belt – Shawn P. Mitchell, Hilliard, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Colin D. Thierjung, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail to reg – Rachel E. Topp, New Bremen, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Temp permit – Skylar A. Biggs, 122B North Main St., $58 fine, $30 susp., $85 costs, OL susp. 1 mo.

Plates another veh – Jamie L. Henderson, Richwood, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Follow too close – Kenneth E. Bunch Jr., Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

2 headlights – Colin D. Thierjung, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Khristine E. Imler, 1650 Saffron Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop after accident – Blake A. Fitch, Richwood, $150 fine, $60 susp., $85 costs, OL susp. 2 mo.

Speeding – Phouvilounsack Chanthalath, Plain City, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jiayu Wu, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Skylar A. Biggs, 122B North Main St., $58 fine, $28 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.