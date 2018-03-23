Municipal Court
Speeding – Matthew R. Redmon, Richwood, $72 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Andrah N. Lee, DeGraff, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Miguel A. Quistian Garcia, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Sephrenia A. Yarger, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Assured clear distance – Fnu Mohit Kumar, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to control – Jennifer L. Durfee, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to yield – Regan R. Rubel, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Javier Mijangos, Plain City, $100 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to control – Debbie K. Englebrecht, 88 Woodcrest Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Muffler req – Lucille M. Ostrander, 460 Windmill Drive, Apt 34, $58 fine, $28 costs.
Seat belt – Lucille M. Ostrander, 460 Windmill Drive, Apt 34, $30 fine, $28 costs.
Speeding – Cody A. Baker, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Mathew T. White, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Ciaran E. Boyd, South Bend, IN, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Text while drive – Eric E. Mills, 125 ½ South Main St., $72 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Barbara J. Russ, 17120 Paver Barnes, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to control – Taylor A. Hall, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to control – Donald E. Daniels, Belle Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Drug paraphernalia – Stacy L. Huff, Dublin, $250 fine, $180 susp., $500 costs, 30 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.
Speeding – Carlos Hernandez, Oregon, $58 fine, $165 costs.
Fail to reg – Craig L. Kise, 648 Meadows Drive, $58 fine, $165 costs.
Speeding – Patricia N. Cogossi, 502 Summer Tree Loop, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Marked lanes – Jubilee M. Berardinis, Parma, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Sharon D. McCallister, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Cody N. Reed, Westerville, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Abigail H. Lindstrom, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Dallas L. Bartley, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Takeshi Yamamoto, London, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Pamela S. Hoffman, London, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Emma L. Jerew, 2030 Belmont Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Daisuke Shimizu, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Fail move over – Shemika L. Breland, Lima, $58 fine, $165 costs.
Non-compliance – Jeremy D. Slone, 10897 Industrial Pkwy, dismissed, $123 costs.
Fail to control – Jeremy D. Slone, 10897 Industrial Pkwy, $150 fine, $28 costs.
Seat belt – Michael L. Larkin, Hamilton, $30 fine, $146 costs.
Seat belt – Jagger D. Littler, Columbus, $30 fine, $146 costs.
Drug paraphernalia – Cody D. Eagy, Ostrander, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
Possess marijuana – Bryan Hazlett, Hilliard, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
Drug paraphernalia – Shaun Parkman, Toledo, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
Speeding – Benjamin J. Jordan, Urbana, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Marked lanes – Praneeth Sunkara, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $110 costs.
For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.