Municipal Court

Speeding – Matthew R. Redmon, Richwood, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Andrah N. Lee, DeGraff, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Miguel A. Quistian Garcia, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sephrenia A. Yarger, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Fnu Mohit Kumar, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Jennifer L. Durfee, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Regan R. Rubel, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Javier Mijangos, Plain City, $100 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Debbie K. Englebrecht, 88 Woodcrest Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Muffler req – Lucille M. Ostrander, 460 Windmill Drive, Apt 34, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Lucille M. Ostrander, 460 Windmill Drive, Apt 34, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Cody A. Baker, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mathew T. White, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ciaran E. Boyd, South Bend, IN, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Text while drive – Eric E. Mills, 125 ½ South Main St., $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Barbara J. Russ, 17120 Paver Barnes, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Taylor A. Hall, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Donald E. Daniels, Belle Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Stacy L. Huff, Dublin, $250 fine, $180 susp., $500 costs, 30 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Carlos Hernandez, Oregon, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Fail to reg – Craig L. Kise, 648 Meadows Drive, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Patricia N. Cogossi, 502 Summer Tree Loop, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Jubilee M. Berardinis, Parma, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Sharon D. McCallister, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cody N. Reed, Westerville, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Abigail H. Lindstrom, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dallas L. Bartley, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Takeshi Yamamoto, London, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Pamela S. Hoffman, London, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Emma L. Jerew, 2030 Belmont Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daisuke Shimizu, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail move over – Shemika L. Breland, Lima, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Non-compliance – Jeremy D. Slone, 10897 Industrial Pkwy, dismissed, $123 costs.

Fail to control – Jeremy D. Slone, 10897 Industrial Pkwy, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Michael L. Larkin, Hamilton, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Seat belt – Jagger D. Littler, Columbus, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Cody D. Eagy, Ostrander, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Bryan Hazlett, Hilliard, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Shaun Parkman, Toledo, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Benjamin J. Jordan, Urbana, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Marked lanes – Praneeth Sunkara, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.