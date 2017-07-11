Municipal Court

Seat belt – Caleb A. Adams, Marion, $30 fine, $50 costs.

Open container – Stephen E. Ford, Dublin, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Persist disorderly conduct – Heather M. McCroskey, 100 Poplar St., Apt 3, $150 fine, $135 costs susp., 30 days jail susp.

Possess marijuana – Todd A. Hamilton, Ft. Wayne, IN, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Jennifer E. Tackett, Richwood, $150 fine, $85 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Fish w/o license – Joshua D. Wortman, 690 Milford Avenue, Apt 23, $75 fine, $85 costs.

OVI – Stephen E. Ford, Dublin, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $446 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Stephen E. Ford, Dublin, $58 fine, $28 costs.

OVI – Katelin R. Moody, Columbus, $750 fine, $365 susp., $250 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Seat belt – Katelin R. Moody, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

No OL – Cassandra N. Butz, Mt. Victory, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Dus-support – Todd A. Hamilton, Ft. Wayne, IN, $600 fine, $120 costs.

Seat belt – Jonathan P. Freeze, Mechanicsburg, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Jeffrey M. Stockdale Jr., Richwood, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Seat belt – Harley F. Taylor, 925 West Fifth St., $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Benjamin M. Hall, Urbana, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Brent C. Andrees, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Darryl W.I. Brown, Chillicothe, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kirk S. Rhoades, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sidi A. Racim, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Young Bae Hwang, Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ryan N. Knight, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nathan S. Moon, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Loren C. Moxley, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Millie M. Lutz, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jacob A. Yates, 12438 Bell Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jason H. Vollrath, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dale S. Siefferlen, Springboro, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jennifer E. Tackett, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Elizabeth M. Brunello, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Josue E. Valez Marrero, 690 Milford Avenue, Apt 7C, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Kristy K. Goodwin, West Mansfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Ronnie A. Ball, Prospect, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Randy L. Ray, Milford Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Matthew A. Thompson, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Devon W. Aycock, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Nancy J. Trigg, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael A. Kamm, Galloway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

