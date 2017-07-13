Municipal Court

Seat belt – Robert J. Cobb III, Springfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Andrew R. Sturgill, Whitehall, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Kaitlyn A. Campbell, North Lewisburg, $58 fine,$85 costs.

Speeding – Deborah L. Coy, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Mark D. Kennison Jr., Richwood, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Ashley M. Miller, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Steven J. Augenstein, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Thomas F. Foley, 17590 West Darby Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brendan E. Kovar, Troy, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ryan J. Trempert, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Yousef E. Elwawy, Hilliard, $125 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Danny R. Greer, Troy, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mary E. Graham, Centerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jaromey M. Sanders, Ada, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Robert A. Trudeau, 50 Poplar St., Apt 1, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Matthew M. Free, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – James R. Smith, Ashley, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Garrett M. Pickering, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cheryl Y. Toppings, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jacob M. Wright, 552 Fawn Brook Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Yvonne I. Mitchell, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ryan W. Frymyer, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kaleb J. Long, Ostrander, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Tracy G. Kavanagh, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Lawrence W. Grubbs, Indianapolis, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kevin I. Beery, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michelle L. Matthews, 15988 Springdale Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Julie J. Baren, Williamsville, NY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Frederick J. Love, 907 Hickory Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew T. Michalkiewicz, Cable, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Omar Segundo Solorzano, Cincinnati, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding –Monica R. Yost, West Chester, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Chaymaa Akrad, Lakewood, CO, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Craig Mullins, 11105 Leeper Perkins Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

