Municipal Court

Traffic light – Mariha Estadt, Richwood, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Possess marijuana – Nicholas Beany, 18068 Timber Lane, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Domestic violence – Steven R. McConnahea, Milford Center, $600 fine, $145 costs. 30 days jail 26 susp.

Complic theft – Dillon L. Repass, Columbus, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Felonious assault – Todd M. Lane, 627 East Fourth St., bound over, $110 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Chelsie L. Still, Unionville Center, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Hunter Combs, 117 South Oak St., $150 fine, $95 costs. OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Hunter Combs, 117 South Oak St., $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Samantha J. Bogardus, Milford Center, $150 fine, $85 costs OL susp. 6 mo.

Disorderly conduct – Scott J. Williams, 825 West Eighth St., $125 fine, $85 costs.

Physical control – Nicholas Beany, 18068 Timber Lane, $750 fine, $365 susp., $172 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

12-pt susp – Thomas R. Welsh, 13163 St. Rt. 347, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Non-compliance – Thomas R. Welsh, 13163 St. Rt. 347, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

FRA susp – Thomas R. Welsh, 13163 St. Rt. 347, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Thomas R. Walsh, 13163 St. Rt. 347, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

OVI – Felicity Clark, 465 Damascus Road, $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Felicity Clark, 465 Damascus Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Dillon L. Repass, Columbus, $600 fine, $28 costs.

Reckless op – Dillon L. Repass, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Dominic Correa, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Aaron M. Miller, 551 Dove St., dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Herman J. Nienhaus, Magnetic Springs, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Gerald D. Munnerlyn, Irwin, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Hope E. Feldkamp, Lebanon, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Follow too close – Samantha L. Evans, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Sidney M. Frazier, 411 East Sixth St., $30 fine, $66 costs.

