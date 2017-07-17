Municipal Court

Speeding – Teresa L. Akers, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Miranda S. Vandegriff, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Erica M. McCuen, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Jason E. Maynard, 923 VanKirk Drive, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Jessica A. Whitmore, 25205 Darby Pottersburg Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Joseph A. Toth, Grove City, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Lauren M. Artrip, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Deante K. Green, Kalamazoo, MI, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Donald L. Reisinger, Milford Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Deborah R. Sands, Delaware, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Joey D. Porter, St. Paris, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – C. Blake Glisson, West Jefferson, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – John R. Henry, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Cortney B. Davis, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Danielle Rowley, 710 Kenny Lane, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Eric D. Hamilton, Westerville, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Sarah M. Arbogast, 13047 St. Rt. 347, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Steven R. Baird, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Zaccheaus T. Snowden, Kenton, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Austin R. Deneff, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Edward L. Furber Jr., 20913 Cotton Slash Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Raphael J. Sicilian III, 23493 Holycorss Epps Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Timothy V. Nguyen, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Joshua A. Owens, Springfield, $600 fine, $190 costs.

Criminal trespass – Austin K. Elson, Raymond, $250 fine, $148 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Physical control – Eric J. Roof, Columbus Grove, $750 fine, $180 susp., $236.20 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail/reinstate – Eric J. Roof, Columbus Grove, dismissed, $110 costs.

Marked lanes – Eric J. Roof, Columbus Grove, dismissed, $28 costs.

Non-compliance – Shawn M. Hall, Delaware, $600 fine, $170 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Shawn M. Hall, Delaware, dismissed, $28 costs.

Marked lanes – Shawn M. Hall, Delaware, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Bobbi D. Craft, Richwood, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Marissa K. Nahs, 733 West Fifth St., $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Jay A. Gingerich, 188 Northcrest Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – John M. Oder, West Liberty, $75 fine, $85 costs.

