Municipal Court
Speeding – Yuchun Zhang, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Dustin C. Howland, Mt. Sterling, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Eva Isabel Chavez Marquez, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Joi A. Officer, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Ahmed H. Ali, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Misty A. Fullenkamp, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Seat belt – Michael R. Barkhau, 21118 White Stone Rod, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Cheryl L. Maier, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Christopher M. Luke, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Jeremy M. Schuyler, Piqua, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Kagabo I. Ndikumana, Columbus, $75 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Adam F. Rosenthal, Oak Park, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Richard F. Miyajima, Tiffin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – William R. Robison Jr., Galloway, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Toni T. Ancona, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Janis L. Sunderhaus, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Elizabeth E. Miller, Wilmington, $30 fine, $91 costs.
Speeding – Jared C. Butler, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Bailey L. Burk, Bowling Green, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Bridget I. Blakesley, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Lauren M. Arledge, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Caleb M. Ridgeway, Dublin, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Christopher A. Burton, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Drew G. Hafner, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Rafid S. Shaba, Sterling Heights, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Allyson K. McGeorge, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Carlee A. Rowland, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.
No OL – Lisa M. Howard, Columbus, $58 fine, $95 costs.
Speeding – Wendy M. Rosenbaum, 133 Aspen Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Bradley T. Reese, 14073 Pleasant Ridge Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Rachit Rajesh Shah, Okemos, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Doreen L. Schmaltz, Bridgman, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Ty R. Starkey, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.
No OL – Juan L. Martinez Castro, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Headphones – Justin R. Cygnor, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Richard P. Cash II, Olive Branch, MS, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Thomas A. Ramsey, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Logan J. Bramble, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Patric B. Scheiderer, 156 Taylor Avenue, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Eva M. Richey, Sunbury, $58 fine, $85 costs.
For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.