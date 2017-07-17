Municipal Court

Speeding – Yuchun Zhang, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Dustin C. Howland, Mt. Sterling, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Eva Isabel Chavez Marquez, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joi A. Officer, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ahmed H. Ali, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Misty A. Fullenkamp, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Michael R. Barkhau, 21118 White Stone Rod, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Cheryl L. Maier, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher M. Luke, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jeremy M. Schuyler, Piqua, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kagabo I. Ndikumana, Columbus, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Adam F. Rosenthal, Oak Park, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Richard F. Miyajima, Tiffin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – William R. Robison Jr., Galloway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Toni T. Ancona, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Janis L. Sunderhaus, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Elizabeth E. Miller, Wilmington, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Jared C. Butler, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bailey L. Burk, Bowling Green, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bridget I. Blakesley, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lauren M. Arledge, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Caleb M. Ridgeway, Dublin, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher A. Burton, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Drew G. Hafner, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Rafid S. Shaba, Sterling Heights, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Allyson K. McGeorge, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Carlee A. Rowland, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Lisa M. Howard, Columbus, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Wendy M. Rosenbaum, 133 Aspen Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Bradley T. Reese, 14073 Pleasant Ridge Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Rachit Rajesh Shah, Okemos, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Doreen L. Schmaltz, Bridgman, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ty R. Starkey, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Juan L. Martinez Castro, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Headphones – Justin R. Cygnor, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Richard P. Cash II, Olive Branch, MS, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Thomas A. Ramsey, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Logan J. Bramble, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Patric B. Scheiderer, 156 Taylor Avenue, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Eva M. Richey, Sunbury, $58 fine, $85 costs.

