Municipal Court

Speeding – Ronald R. Shellenberger II, Savannah, GA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Zachary P. Yerington, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to reg – Tiema B. Muhando, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Criminal damage – Jamison D. Hostettler, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Theft – Weston C. Henault, 20725 Dog Leg Road, bound over, $182 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Erin C. Mahoney, Akron, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Erin C. Mahoney, Akron, dismissed, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Hannah R. Yokum, Hilliard, $150 fine, $28 costs, Ol susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Hannah R. Yokum, Hilliard, dismissed, $28 costs.

OVI – Jamison D. Hostettler, Columbus, $750 fine, $365 susp., $200 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

OVI – Michael Cummins, Kenton, dismissed, $141 costs.

Non-compliance – Michael Cummins, Kenton, $150 fine, $38 costs.

Concentration – Amy L. Dodd, 15655 Valleyview, $1050 fine, $365 susp., $195 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Jeannett M. Sanchez Tello, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to yield – Aaron Neff, 405 Blackhawk Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Daniel J. Golden, 1072 Tarragon Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Steven J. Jones Jr., 13966 Pleasant Ridge Drive, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Joshua S. Tennar, Marion, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Ryan J. Hoblick, 25300 Darby Pottersburg Road, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Jeffery Routt, Kenton, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Fail to reg – Brian L. Roshon, Prospect, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Dustin J. Berry, 17060 Burns Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Carter J. Bash, Cardington, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Robert W. Furlong Jr., 437 West Sixth St., $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Robert E. Rummell, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 68, $125 fine, $95 costs.

Susp/rev – Codey D. Taylor, North Lewisburg, $600 fine, $123 cost, 30 days jail 27 susp.

FRA susp – Codey D. Taylor, North Lewisburg, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Codey D. Taylor, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Owen M. Tweardy, Clarendon Hill, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Scott D. Wheaton, Galloway, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to control – Charles L. Orwig, 225 Elwood Avenue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lisa Weber, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Randy P. Patrick, West Mansfield, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Max A. Wilcoxon, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lawrence D. Proshek, Toledo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – William J. Conway, 600 West Fifth St., dismissed, $28 costs.

No OL – William J. Conway, 600 West Fifth St., $58 fine, $95 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments