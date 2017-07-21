Municipal Court

Seat belt – Kory Wooldridge, Hilliard, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Assured clear distance – Matthew G. Hutchins, West Mansfield, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Open container – Cody E. Burnett, Milford Center, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Susp/rev – Jessica Foley, 302C South Court St., $600 fine, $220 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Non-compliance – Demitris D. Hurt, Columbus, $700 fine, $120 costs.

Speeding – Daphne M. Tapp, Sycamore Drive, $72 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – William N. Griffith, Blacklick, $72 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Roger D. Weist III, Hilliard, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Traci C. Skahill, 917 Catalpa Place, $58 fine, $110 costs.

FRA susp – Cory J. Painter, Richwood, $1000 fine, $170 costs.

No OL – Casey K. Richards, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Christian T. Hipp, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Joshua L. Booth, Mechanicsburg, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Robert L. Snyder, Dublin, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Amie C. Miller, Westerville, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jennifer L. Benson, Ft. Wayne, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Josh D. Pitts, Sidney, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Chelsea R. Lowe, 15774 Jolly Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Sarah D. Fridenmaker, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sandy M. Caldwell, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Brady S. Gregory, 1885 Creekview Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Deborah S. Goddard, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Elizabeth A. Deere, 1717 Milington Way, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Janice L. Gleich, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bradley M. Boots, East Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Orin P. Lamport, Washington Courthouse, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Dennis R. Heil, Galloway, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kathleen M. Welsh, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lauren K. Huffman, DeGraff, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Michael J. Alexander, Blacklick, $58 fine, $85 costs.

