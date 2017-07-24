Municipal Court

Speeding – Ronte L. Lee, Hammond, IN, $75 fine, $160 costs.

Criminal trespass – Rickie J. Diamond, Raymond, $250 fine, $160 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Disorderly conduct – Derek Drake, 124 Second St., $58 fine, $95 costs.

Pass bad check – Rachel M. Dunbar, Richwood, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Disorderly conduct – Lucas J. McClincy, Richwood, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Ryan G.R. Pelfrey, Richwood, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Whitney A.M. Stevens, 267 West Ninth St., $150 fine, $95 costs.

Possess marijuana – Whitney A.M. Stevens, 267 West Ninth St., $150 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Jeffrey A. Langley, 19855 Bear Swamp Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $149 costs.

Traffic light – Hildred L. Perry, Pickerington, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Donald J. Stnaley, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Justine M. Lechner, Triadelphia, WV, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Non-compliance – Brittnie M. McConnaha, Springfield, $1000 fine, $120 costs.

License forfeit – Brittnie M. McConnaha, Springfield, $1000 fine, $28 costs.

Follow too close – Sean L. Griffin, Canal Winchester, dismissed, $88 costs.

Speeding – Brooke E. Hurt, Gahanna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Natalie M. McClung, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Charles F. Riedmiller, Delaware, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Connie D. Fleming, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Child restraint – Angela K. Duncan, Ostrander, $35 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – David T. Litzenberg, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Text while drive – Andrew P. Paroz, Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Scott M. Hanes, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shawn L. Fisher, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding- Scarlett L. Purtee, Richwood, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – James M. Tigner, Pataskala, $30 fine, $66 costs.

No OL – Heather E. Brownlee, Zanesfield, $50 fine, $95 costs.

Dus-support – Richard Hess, Richwood, $1000 fine, $120 costs.

Seat belt – Shelby L. Wray, 267 West Ninth St., $30 fine, $66 costs.

OVI – Alexander J. Rodenhausen, 19719 Wheeler Green Road, $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Tire peeling – Alexander J. Rodenhausen, 19719 Wheeler Green Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail to control – Conenr J. Kelley, Blacklick, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Prohib u turn – Vitality Lukashevych, Staten Island, NY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Anthony D. Tignor, 22437 Springdale Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brandy L. Ortega, Toledo, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Jacob M. Alltop, Springfield, $1000 fine, $196 costs.

Non-compliance – Jacob M. Alltop, Springfield, dismissed, $28 costs.

Muffler required – Jacob M. Alltop, Springifeld, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Jacobs M. Alltop, Springfield, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Lisa D. Marshall, 925 McAuliffe Place, $58 fine, $94.30 costs.

Burglary – Joshua A. Jacobson, Raymond, bound over, $154.20 costs.

Wrngfl entrust – Nicholas L. Price, 1429 Village Drive, $58 fine, $359.20 costs.

