Municipal Court

Speeding – Bobbala Sandeep-Reddy, Utica, MI, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Cody A. Gale, 22101 Darby Pottersburg Road, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Nicole G. Turlington, Lima, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Shaina M. Coleman, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Sean J. Duquet, 591 Apple Drive, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Susan M. Bauer, West Lafayette, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Anirudh R. Damughatle, Plain City, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Gilberto Tejada Hercules, Lewis Center, $21 fine.

No OL – Wendy Norena, Marion, $150 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Wendy Norena, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Christopher A. Elam, 15015 Maple Ridge Road, $600 fine, $335 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Christopher A. Elam, 15015 Maple Ridge Road, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Littering – Sowell A. Weaver, Marion, $500 fine, $217 costs, 30 days jails susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Harley F.K. Taylor, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 62, dismissed, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Harley F.K. Taylor, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 62, $150 fine, $101 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – James T. Jacobs, Johnstown, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Ted J. Jacobs, Columbus, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Possess marijuana – Ted J. Jacobs, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Shawna Marie U. Cullet, Bellefontaine, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Jacob A. Newland, 22545 Bear Swamp Road, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Thomas M. Schuttlinger, Powell, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – James R. Hodges, Marion, $30 fine, $66 costs.

No OL – Marcia J. Wade, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.

No OL – Shandale M. Tipple, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.

FRA susp – Shandale M. Tipple, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Kyle A. Balzer, Westerville, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Thomas C. Liggett, 1295 Bay Laurel Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

No OL – Christopher M. Terry, LaRue, $150 fine, $123 costs.

Speeding – Christopher M. Terry, LaRue, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Samuel D. Houston, Westerville, $100 fine, $85 costs.

Improper pass – Deric A. King, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Carmen L. McGee, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Reckless op – Jessie L. Bowsher, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Fail to control – Jessie L. Bowsher, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Improper pass – Jessie L. Bowsher, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Patric B. Scheiderer, 156 Taylor Avenue, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail move over – Darren J. Brown, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alexander M. Dye, New Albany, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jordan R. Schroeder, Ottawa, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shaylynn R. Bidwell, Mingo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments