Municipal Court

Speeding – Tina J. Long, Plain City, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Paul M. Andre, Medinah, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Anthony T. Carothers, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kristi M. Allen, Huber Heights, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daniel W. Conroy, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Noah J. Fillian, Centerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Use of local st – Abdulkadir Y. Omar, Owatonna, MN, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Michael L. Swayne, London, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Expired plates – Mark H. Shumway, 2046 Derby Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Marcie L. Householder, Ostrander, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Katelyn K. Rust, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Bradley D. Allen, Kalamazoo, MI, $50 fine, $71.42 costs.

Speeding – Scott D. Wright, Waterford, MI, $22 fine, $135.74 costs.

Speeding – Scott D. Wright, Waterford, MI, $25 fine, $132.74 costs.

Fail to control – David A. Fabiny, Unionville Center, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Theft – Bryan D. Beverly, 128 ½ West Fourth St., $600 fine, $145 costs, 90 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Zachary H. Arnold, 1420 Carmel Drive, dismissed, $100 costs.

Possess marijuana – Zachary H. Arnold, 1420 Carmel Drive, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Theft – Chante L. Craig, Columbus, bound over, $101.40 costs.

Speeding – Susan M. Simons, Milford Center, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to yield – Robert E. Rummell, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 68, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Scott C. Robinson, Arcanum, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Kevin P. Brennan, Springfield, $97 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Pamela S. Pierron, 1245 Collingwood Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Cory R. Johnson, Columbus, $600 fine, $120 costs.

Seat belt – Cory R. Johnson, Columbus, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Kayla N. Foley, Richwood, $20 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to control – Damien M. Meadows, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Timothy J. Hollenbeck, 445 Bent Tree Drive, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dhanush Kondoth, Dublin, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Assault – Shawn Sigafoos, 22026 Boord Road, $1000 fine, $124.50 costs, 30 days jails susp.

